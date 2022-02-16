Terrance Evans, 85

Terrance R. Evans, of Clarkston, formerly of Ferndale, passed away at home on February 13, 2022 after a short battle with leukemia at the age of 85.

Husband of Patricia (nee Beekman) for 60 years.

Father of Michael Evans and Kara (John) Hinze, grandpa of Emily (Carson Kunnen) White and Dane White, and brother of Douglas (Julie) Evans.

Preceded in death last month by his twin sister Patricia Pinkerton.

Special thanks to Tom McDonald for his constant support at a moment’s notice.

Terry graduated from St. James High School, Ferndale, and earned his Bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University.

He retired in 1991 from Chrysler Corporation after 41 years of service.

He enjoyed golfing, downhill skiing, fishing, playing tennis, and time at the family cottage.

No public services. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Angels’ Place c/o Paul Maxwell in memory of Terrance Evans, 5850 Chickadee Lane, Clarkston, MI 48346 or donate online to angelsplace.com.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.