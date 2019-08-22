Thanks for help

Dear Editor,

We would like to thank the Clarkston Community for their support of the 22nd annual Rush for Food that was held on Saturday, August 17. Every year at this time our Clarkston football players and cheerleaders enjoy the opportunity to give back to the community that faithfully supports them.

The varsity and JV players, along with the cheerleaders, canvassed over 30 neighborhoods, with the help from some awesome parents who gave up part of their Saturday to help, while the freshman team worked all afternoon sorting and stocking the pantry of Lighthouse North. This year we collected almost 8,000 pounds of non-perishable food, household items and toiletries.

Special thanks goes to Dunkin’ Donuts, Leo’s Coney Island, Neiman’s Family Market, The Fed, Cooks Farm Dairy, The Union and Royal Diner for donating food for the pre-Rush breakfast. Thanks also goes out to Clarkston Chiefs and the Clarkston Dance team for contributing to donations. Another thank you goes out to Neiman’s, Leo’s and Kroger who allowed the players to pass out flyers and collect donations from customers.

A huge thank you goes to my partners on the 22nd annual Rush for Food committee which included Kim Visintine, Jennifer Ferman, Jill Barnett, Cindi Foster, Teresa Edwards, Beth York, Alissa Sherwood, Jennifer Grubb and Jennifer McClorey for their time and commitment in organizing another successful year!

Finally, we would like to thank The Clarkston News, Leo’s Coney Island, St. Daniel’s Catholic Church Community, Clarkston Library, Journey to Health Chakra, Clarkston ACE Hardware, Waypoint Church, Pine Knob Urgent Care and Clarkston High School for hosting community drop-boxes and finally to the Clarkston citizens who generously donated to make this event, the 22nd Annual Rush for Food, such a great success! Together, we once again proved what a wonderful community Clarkson is to live in!

Thank You,

Jennifer Ladd CHS Football ‘Rush for Food Chairperson