Thanks for support

Dear Editor,

The St. Daniel Knights of Columbus Council 15967 and the Board of Directors of Drew’s Home of Clarkston would like to thank you for your generous support of our annual golf outing on Aug. 11 at Pine Knob Golf Course. Drew’s Home of Clarkston, a 501c3 non profit, enables adult individuals with special needs to live independently in a family oriented, safe, spiritual environment with support services. The apartment complex in the Village of Clarkston provides a unique integrated community.

Without your caring and financial support we would not have been able to make the progress we have made in the last few years. This year’s outing generated over $39,000 to help Drew’s Home of Clarkston accomplish their mission.

Events next year include a Magic Bus Concert, May 9, at Springfield Oaks Activity Center, and the Annual Golf Outing, Aug. 9, at Pine Knob Golf Course. For those who attended the outing or supported the event in any way, we sincerely thank you!

Dick Moscovic, president,

Drew’s Home of Clarkston

Darwin Balco, chairman, Golf Outing