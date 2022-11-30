Just before Thanksgiving, we asked on the Clarkston News Facebook page what your Thanksgiving traditions are. Here is how readers responded:

“Make pumpkin pies in the morning. Put up the tree while watching the parade. Then off to my sister’s to watch the Lions lose and then eat.”— Terri Bielenda Nallamothu

“When we lived in Clarkston, my family would travel from across the state on Wednesday and mom would make chili. Thursday, we would watch the Lions and eat turkey and as soon as everyone would leave, mom would take all her turkey/Thanksgiving decorations down and out came her snowman decorations. Friday, the family would come back over for leftovers and watch high school football games.” — Kelly Romenesko

“The adults have a stuffing-making party the night before Thanksgiving. Everyone has their special job in the making of the stuffing. This was passed down from the Ross and Dyke family.” — Nicole Mason