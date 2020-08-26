The Hayes Way: Thank you and see you soon!

As this summer comes to an end, so does my internship with The Clarkston News. Although I am extremely excited to see what this next and final semester holds for me at Grand Valley State University, I will miss the time I spent while being a part of this newspaper.

I want to extend a thank you to everyone in the community who worked with me to write my stories.

Despite some complications with the COVID-19 virus and everyday life interruptions, I can still say I had a successful experience with this internship.

On top of all of the useful tools and real life experience The Clarkston News has given me for my future career, diving deeper into my community was my favorite part.

After living in Clarkston for so many years, I feel like with each story I wrote I learned more about the opportunities Clarkston offers, the different residents I share a home with, and the friendly atmosphere all around.

I would also like to thank Matt Mackinder and Wendi Reardon Price for helping me navigate my way in the field of journalism this summer and making me feel so welcomed in the office.

I was extremely nervous when I got my first story assignment. Prior to working with The Clarkston News, no one other than my professors had read any of my work-let alone a whole town! Matt and Wendi were there to answer all of my questions and helped me feel more confident in my writing.

After I graduate from college this winter, I hope to begin my journey of establishing my career as a travel-photojournalist.

I anticipate the COVID-19 virus to still bring new and unforeseen challenges, but I am staying positive everything will work out the way it should.

After spending this summer working in my field during the pandemic and having to learn how to adjust to our “new normal” I am confident in my ability and skill set to take off in my career.

To my Clarkston community, as I said three years ago when I first left for college-this is not a goodbye, just a see you later! You haven’t seen the last of me yet.

~Brianna Hayes, Clarkston News Intern