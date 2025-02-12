The Oakland County Fair Fiesta Charity auction set for Feb. 22

Davisburg — A charity auction is set for Feb. 22 in Davisburg with a Fiesta theme to help raise money for this summer’s Oakland County Fair.

The Oakland County 4-H Fair Association will host its 19th Annual Fiesta fundraiser and silent auction beginning at 5 p.m. at the Springfield Oaks Activity Center, 12451 Andersonville Rd., in Davisburg.

Admission for the event is $10 for adults, $5 children 6-14 years old and children under 5 get in free.

A taco bar dinner will be from 5:30-6:45 p.m., with a live auction at 6:30 p.m. Silent auction bidding begins closing at 7 p.m. and all bidding will be closed by 8 p.m. Look at individual items for closing time.

Proceeds will help support the Fair award money for exhibitors at the 2025 Oakland County Fair from July 11-20. Through the fair, Oakland County youth gain hands-on experience in agriculture, industry, and recreation, fostering a sense of community and pride.

Sara Ressler, Oakland County Fair assistant general manager, said the purpose of the Fair Fiesta is to provide exhibitors a small token for their diligence, achievements and hard work.

“The Oakland County Fair is committed to the youth who exhibit,” said Ressler. “The funds raised provide a small token for their achievement. As a result, in addition to trophies and ribbons they receive cash, just one more level of motivation for the youth.”

Ressler said that last year’s Fiesta was phenomenal.

“The event not only provides accolades for the youth but also is a great way to reach out and support the community,” she said. “Stop by and check out what we have to offer and enjoy a great taco dinner.”

Anyone interested in making a donation to the silent auction or looking to find out more about the event can call 248-634-8830 or email info@oakfair.org.