The upcoming election for Supervisor in Springfield Township is very important

Dear Editor,

My endorsement of Laura Moreau comes from personal experience involved with project work, committee attendance and numerous conversations about a variety of issues. Every interaction involved valuable knowledge, truthfulness and respect. My endorsement is not because everything went my way. Only because it went the right way. The right way for all the citizens of Springfield Township. The right way in keeping with a well-researched and citizen driven 20-year plan. The right way to insure property values, safety and a pleasant community to live and thrive. Vote for Laura.

Paula Lentine

Springfield Township