Thendara reassessment public hearing

STATE OF MICHIGAN COUNTY OF OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE THENDARA COUNTRY CLUB/SUNNY BEACH COUNTRY CLUB PRIVATE ROAD RE-PAVING IMPROVEMENT SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Place: Township Hall 6483 Waldon Center Drive Clarkston, Michigan 48346

The Township Board of the Charter Township of Independence (“Township”) has received a petition requesting a special assessment district for re-paving of private roads in the Thendara Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club Subdivision including Mohican Drive, Thendara Court, Thendara Boulevard from Thendara Court to just north of Mohawk Boulevard stopping where the pavement turns to gravel, Park Drive, Sequoyah Court, Mohawk Boulevard from Thendara Boulevard west to the start of the public road and Pequoit Drive (the “Road Improvement Project”).

Having received such petition from the record owners of land constituting more than 50% of the total road frontage upon the roads, and based upon the request in that petition, the Township Board has tentatively declared its intent to proceed with the Road Improvement Project and has tentatively decided to establish a special assessment district to defray all or a portion of the costs of such improvements by special assessment against the benefited properties.

The improvements are intended to provide special benefits to the properties identified on the attachment to this Notice, which properties together tentatively constitute the “Special Assessment District.”

The petitions, cost estimate, and design plans are on file and available for public inspection at the Township Clerk’s Office, which is located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at the above time, date and location, the Township Board of Trustees shall meet for the purpose of hearing statements and objections by any interested person with respect to the Road Improvement Project, the petitions requesting the Road Improvement Project, and the tentative special assessment district. Appearance and protest at the hearing is required in order to appeal the matters to be considered at the hearing to the State Tax Tribunal. An owner or party in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest, or shall be permitted to file his or her appearance or protest by letter at or before the hearing and his or her personal appearance in such case shall not be required.

BARBARA A. PALLOTTA, CLERK

TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

DATED: May 8, 2019

PUBLISHED: May 15, 2019 MAILED: May 15, 2019

Parcel Number Address 1. 08-12-306-042 8821 Thendara Blvd 2. 08-12-308-013 4940 Neosho Dr 3. 08-12-351-042 8735 Mohican Dr 4. 08-12-351-050 8673 Mohican Dr 5. 08-12-351-055 8661 Mohican Dr 6. 08-12-351-058 8715 Mohican Dr 7. 08-12-351-059 8701 Mohican Dr 8. 08-12-351-061 8611 Thendara Blvd 9. 08-12-351-063 8672 Pequoit Dr 10. 08-12-351-064 8651 Thendara Blvd 11. 08-12-352-001 8780 Mohican Dr 12. 08-12-352-016 8761 Thendara Blvd 13. 08-12-352-021 8721 Thendara Blvd 14. 08-12-352-026 8669 Thendara Blvd 15. 08-12-352-030 8733 Thendara Blvd 16. 08-12-352-031 8747 Thendara Blvd 17. 08-12-352-032 8701 Thendara Blvd 18. 08-12-352-033 Thendara Blvd 19. 08-12-352-034 8710 Mohican Dr 20. 08-12-352-035 8706 Mohican Dr 21. 08-12-352-036 8702 Mohican Dr 22. 08-12-352-037 8712 Mohican Dr 23. 08-12-353-033 8754 Thendara Blvd 24. 08-12-353-035 8736 Thendara Blvd 25. 08-12-353-036 8730 Thendara Blvd 26. 08-12-353-037 8712 Thendara Blvd 27. 08-12-353-038 8690 Thendara Blvd 28. 08-12-353-040 8742 Thendara Blvd 29. 08-12-355-009 8575 Thendara Blvd 30. 08-12-355-010 8565 Thendara Blvd 31. 08-12-355-011 8491 Thendara Blvd 32. 08-12-356-031 8646 Thendara Blvd 33. 08-12-356-038 8642 Thendara Blvd 34. 08-12-356-040 8662 Thendara Blvd 35. 08-12-356-043 8649 Sequoyah Ct 36. 08-12-356-044 Sequoyah Ct 37. 08-12-356-048 8678 Thendara Blvd 38. 08-12-356-049 8684 Thendara Blvd 39. 08-12-356-053 8620 Sequoyah Ct 40. 08-12-356-054 Sequoyah Ct 41. 08-12-356-056 8631 Sequoyah Ct 42. 08-12-357-010 8603 Park Dr 43. 08-12-357-011 8580 Thendara Blvd 44. 08-12-357-013 8528 Thendara Blvd 45. 08-13-102-002 Thendara Blvd 46. 08-13-102-003 Thendara Blvd 47. 08-13-102-004 Thendara Blvd 48. 08-13-103-009 8315 Thendara Blvd 49. 08-13-103-012 8380 Thendara Blvd 50. 08-13-104-002 8516 Thendara Blvd 51. 08-13-104-019 Thendara Ct 52. 08-13-104-021 8500 Thendara Blvd 53. 08-13-104-023 Thendara Blvd 54. 08-13-104-026 Thendara Blvd 53. 08-13-104-023 Thendara Blvd 54. 08-13-104-026 Thendara Blvd 55. 08-13-104-027 8490 Thendara Ct