Thendara SAD 8-6-19

STATE OF MICHIGAN
COUNTY OF OAKLAND
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
Thendara Park Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club REPaving Private Road Special Assessment District
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Place: Township Hall
6483 Waldon Center Drive
Clarkston, Michigan 48346
The Township Board of the Charter Township of Independence (“Township”) has received petitions requesting a special assessment district for re-paving of private roads in the Thendara Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club Subdivision including Mohican Drive, Thendara Court, Thendara Boulevard from Thendara Court to just north of Mohawk Boulevard stopping where the pavement turns to gravel, Park Drive, Sequoyah Court, Mohawk Boulevard from Thendara Boulevard west to the start of the public road and Pequoit Drive (the “Road Improvement Project”). Having received such petitions from the record owners of land constituting more than 50% of the total road frontage upon the roads, and based upon the request in those petitions, the Township Board has established a special assessment district to defray the costs of the Road Improvement Project by special assessment against the benefited properties identified on the attachment to this Notice, which properties together constitute the “Special Assessment District.” At the direction of the Township Board, a special assessment roll identifying the total amount to be assessed against each of the parcels of land in the Special Assessment District has been prepared, with the names of the respective record owners of each parcel, if known. Said special assessment roll has been reported to the Township Board and is on file and available for public inspection at the Township Clerk’s Office, which is located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at the above time, date and location, the Township Board of Trustees shall meet for the purposes of reviewing the special assessment roll and hearing statements and objections by any interested person with respect to the special assessment roll.
Appearance and protest at the hearing are required in order to appeal the matters to be considered at the hearing to the State Tax Tribunal. An owner or party in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest, or shall be permitted to file his or her appearance or protest by letter at or before the hearing and his or her personal appearance in such case shall not be required.
BARBARA A. PALLOTTA, CLERK
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
DATED: July 10, 2019
PUBLISHED: July 17, 2019
POSTED: July 17, 2019
MAILED: July 17, 2019
SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT
THENDARA PARK COUNTRY CLUB / SUNNY BEACH COUNTRY CLUB
RE-PAVING SAD PARCEL LIST
Parcel Number Addres
1 08-12-306-042 8821 Thendara Blvd
2 08-12-308-013 4940 Neosho Dr
3 08-12-351-042 8735 Mohican Dr
4 08-12-351-050 8673 Mohican Dr
5 08-12-351-055 8661 Mohican Dr
6 08-12-351-058 8715 Mohican Dr
7 08-12-351-059 8701 Mohican Dr
8 08-12-351-061 8611 Thendara Blvd
9 08-12-351-064 8651 Thendara Blvd
10 08-12-352-001 8780 Mohican Dr
11 08-12-352-016 8761 Thendara Blvd
12 08-12-352-021 8721 Thendara Blvd
13 08-12-352-026 8669 Thendara Blvd
14 08-12-352-030 8733 Thendara Blvd
15 08-12-352-031 8747 Thendara Blvd
16 08-12-352-032 8701 Thendara Blvd
17 08-12-352-033 Thendara Blvd
18 08-12-352-034 8710 Mohican Dr
19 08-12-352-035 8706 Mohican Dr
20 08-12-352-036 8702 Mohican Dr
21 08-12-352-037 8712 Mohican Dr
22 08-12-353-033 8754 Thendara Blvd
23 08-12-353-035 8736 Thendara Blvd
24 08-12-353-036 8730 Thendara Blvd
25 08-12-353-037 8712 Thendara Blvd
26 08-12-353-038 8690 Thendara Blvd
27 08-12-353-040 8742 Thendara Blvd
28 08-12-355-009 8575 Thendara Blvd
29 08-12-355-010 8565 Thendara Blvd
30 08-12-355-011 8491 Thendara Blvd
31 08-12-356-031 8646 Thendara Blvd
32 08-12-356-038 8642 Thendara Blvd
33 08-12-356-040 8662 Thendara Blvd
34 08-12-356-044 Sequoyah Ct
35 08-12-356-048 8678 Thendara Blvd
36 08-12-356-049 8684 Thendara Blvd
37 08-12-356-053 8620 Sequoyah Ct
38 08-12-356-054 Sequoyah Ct
39 08-12-356-056 8631 Sequoyah Ct
40 08-12-357-010 8603 Park Dr
41 08-12-357-011 8580 Thendara Blvd
42 08-12-357-013 8528 Thendara Blvd
43 08-13-102-002 Thendara Blvd
44 08-13-102-003 Thendara Blvd
45 08-13-102-004 Thendara Blvd
46 08-13-104-002 8516 Thendara Blvd
47 08-13-104-019 Thendara Ct
48 08-13-104-021 8500 Thendara Blvd
49 08-13-104-023 Thendara Blvd
50 08-13-104-027 8490 Thendara Ct