Thendara SAD 8-6-19

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

Thendara Park Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club REPaving Private Road Special Assessment District

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Place: Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

The Township Board of the Charter Township of Independence (“Township”) has received petitions requesting a special assessment district for re-paving of private roads in the Thendara Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club Subdivision including Mohican Drive, Thendara Court, Thendara Boulevard from Thendara Court to just north of Mohawk Boulevard stopping where the pavement turns to gravel, Park Drive, Sequoyah Court, Mohawk Boulevard from Thendara Boulevard west to the start of the public road and Pequoit Drive (the “Road Improvement Project”). Having received such petitions from the record owners of land constituting more than 50% of the total road frontage upon the roads, and based upon the request in those petitions, the Township Board has established a special assessment district to defray the costs of the Road Improvement Project by special assessment against the benefited properties identified on the attachment to this Notice, which properties together constitute the “Special Assessment District.” At the direction of the Township Board, a special assessment roll identifying the total amount to be assessed against each of the parcels of land in the Special Assessment District has been prepared, with the names of the respective record owners of each parcel, if known. Said special assessment roll has been reported to the Township Board and is on file and available for public inspection at the Township Clerk’s Office, which is located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at the above time, date and location, the Township Board of Trustees shall meet for the purposes of reviewing the special assessment roll and hearing statements and objections by any interested person with respect to the special assessment roll.

Appearance and protest at the hearing are required in order to appeal the matters to be considered at the hearing to the State Tax Tribunal. An owner or party in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest, or shall be permitted to file his or her appearance or protest by letter at or before the hearing and his or her personal appearance in such case shall not be required.

BARBARA A. PALLOTTA, CLERK

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

DATED: July 10, 2019

PUBLISHED: July 17, 2019

POSTED: July 17, 2019

MAILED: July 17, 2019

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT

THENDARA PARK COUNTRY CLUB / SUNNY BEACH COUNTRY CLUB

RE-PAVING SAD PARCEL LIST

Parcel Number Addres

1 08-12-306-042 8821 Thendara Blvd

2 08-12-308-013 4940 Neosho Dr

3 08-12-351-042 8735 Mohican Dr

4 08-12-351-050 8673 Mohican Dr

5 08-12-351-055 8661 Mohican Dr

6 08-12-351-058 8715 Mohican Dr

7 08-12-351-059 8701 Mohican Dr

8 08-12-351-061 8611 Thendara Blvd

9 08-12-351-064 8651 Thendara Blvd

10 08-12-352-001 8780 Mohican Dr

11 08-12-352-016 8761 Thendara Blvd

12 08-12-352-021 8721 Thendara Blvd

13 08-12-352-026 8669 Thendara Blvd

14 08-12-352-030 8733 Thendara Blvd

15 08-12-352-031 8747 Thendara Blvd

16 08-12-352-032 8701 Thendara Blvd

17 08-12-352-033 Thendara Blvd

18 08-12-352-034 8710 Mohican Dr

19 08-12-352-035 8706 Mohican Dr

20 08-12-352-036 8702 Mohican Dr

21 08-12-352-037 8712 Mohican Dr

22 08-12-353-033 8754 Thendara Blvd

23 08-12-353-035 8736 Thendara Blvd

24 08-12-353-036 8730 Thendara Blvd

25 08-12-353-037 8712 Thendara Blvd

26 08-12-353-038 8690 Thendara Blvd

27 08-12-353-040 8742 Thendara Blvd

28 08-12-355-009 8575 Thendara Blvd

29 08-12-355-010 8565 Thendara Blvd

30 08-12-355-011 8491 Thendara Blvd

31 08-12-356-031 8646 Thendara Blvd

32 08-12-356-038 8642 Thendara Blvd

33 08-12-356-040 8662 Thendara Blvd

34 08-12-356-044 Sequoyah Ct

35 08-12-356-048 8678 Thendara Blvd

36 08-12-356-049 8684 Thendara Blvd

37 08-12-356-053 8620 Sequoyah Ct

38 08-12-356-054 Sequoyah Ct

39 08-12-356-056 8631 Sequoyah Ct

40 08-12-357-010 8603 Park Dr

41 08-12-357-011 8580 Thendara Blvd

42 08-12-357-013 8528 Thendara Blvd

43 08-13-102-002 Thendara Blvd

44 08-13-102-003 Thendara Blvd

45 08-13-102-004 Thendara Blvd

46 08-13-104-002 8516 Thendara Blvd

47 08-13-104-019 Thendara Ct

48 08-13-104-021 8500 Thendara Blvd

49 08-13-104-023 Thendara Blvd

50 08-13-104-027 8490 Thendara Ct