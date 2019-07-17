Thendara SAD 8-6-19

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

Thendara Park Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club REPaving Private Road Special Assessment District

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Date:   Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Time:   6:00 p.m.

Place:  Township Hall

           6483 Waldon Center Drive

           Clarkston, Michigan 48346

The Township Board of the Charter Township of Independence (“Township”) has received petitions requesting a special assessment district for re-paving of private roads in the Thendara Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club Subdivision including Mohican Drive, Thendara Court, Thendara Boulevard from Thendara Court to just north of Mohawk Boulevard stopping where the pavement turns to gravel, Park Drive, Sequoyah Court, Mohawk Boulevard from Thendara Boulevard west to the start of the public road and Pequoit Drive (the “Road Improvement Project”). Having received such petitions from the record owners of land constituting more than 50% of the total road frontage upon the roads, and based upon the request in those petitions, the Township Board has established a special assessment district to defray the costs of the Road Improvement Project by special assessment against the benefited properties identified on the attachment to this Notice, which properties together constitute the “Special Assessment District.” At the direction of the Township Board, a special assessment roll identifying the total amount to be assessed against each of the parcels of land in the Special Assessment District has been prepared, with the names of the respective record owners of each parcel, if known.  Said special assessment roll has been reported to the Township Board and is on file and available for public inspection at the Township Clerk’s Office, which is located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at the above time, date and location, the Township Board of Trustees shall meet for the purposes of reviewing the special assessment roll and hearing statements and objections by any interested person with respect to the special assessment roll.

Appearance and protest at the hearing are required in order to appeal the matters to be considered at the hearing to the State Tax Tribunal.  An owner or party in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest, or shall be permitted to file his or her appearance or protest by letter at or before the hearing and his or her personal appearance in such case shall not be required.

BARBARA A. PALLOTTA, CLERK

     CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

DATED:                     July 10, 2019

PUBLISHED:             July 17, 2019

POSTED:                   July 17, 2019

MAILED:                   July 17, 2019

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT

THENDARA PARK COUNTRY CLUB / SUNNY BEACH COUNTRY CLUB

RE-PAVING SAD PARCEL LIST

      Parcel Number    Addres                    

1    08-12-306-042       8821 Thendara Blvd

2    08-12-308-013       4940 Neosho Dr

3    08-12-351-042       8735 Mohican Dr

4    08-12-351-050       8673 Mohican Dr

5    08-12-351-055       8661 Mohican Dr

6    08-12-351-058       8715 Mohican Dr

7    08-12-351-059       8701 Mohican Dr

8    08-12-351-061       8611 Thendara Blvd

9    08-12-351-064       8651 Thendara Blvd

10  08-12-352-001       8780 Mohican Dr

11  08-12-352-016       8761 Thendara Blvd

12  08-12-352-021       8721 Thendara Blvd

13  08-12-352-026       8669 Thendara Blvd

14  08-12-352-030       8733 Thendara Blvd

15  08-12-352-031       8747 Thendara Blvd

16  08-12-352-032       8701 Thendara Blvd

17  08-12-352-033       Thendara Blvd

18  08-12-352-034       8710 Mohican Dr

19  08-12-352-035       8706 Mohican Dr

20  08-12-352-036       8702 Mohican Dr

21  08-12-352-037       8712 Mohican Dr

22  08-12-353-033       8754 Thendara Blvd

23  08-12-353-035       8736 Thendara Blvd

24  08-12-353-036       8730 Thendara Blvd

25  08-12-353-037       8712 Thendara Blvd

26  08-12-353-038       8690 Thendara Blvd

27  08-12-353-040       8742 Thendara Blvd

28  08-12-355-009       8575 Thendara Blvd

29  08-12-355-010       8565 Thendara Blvd

30  08-12-355-011       8491 Thendara Blvd

31  08-12-356-031       8646 Thendara Blvd

32  08-12-356-038       8642 Thendara Blvd

33  08-12-356-040       8662 Thendara Blvd

34  08-12-356-044       Sequoyah Ct

35  08-12-356-048       8678 Thendara Blvd

36  08-12-356-049       8684 Thendara Blvd

37  08-12-356-053       8620 Sequoyah Ct

38  08-12-356-054       Sequoyah Ct

39  08-12-356-056       8631 Sequoyah Ct

40  08-12-357-010       8603 Park Dr

41  08-12-357-011       8580 Thendara Blvd

42  08-12-357-013       8528 Thendara Blvd

43  08-13-102-002       Thendara Blvd

44  08-13-102-003       Thendara Blvd

45  08-13-102-004       Thendara Blvd

46  08-13-104-002       8516 Thendara Blvd

47  08-13-104-019       Thendara Ct

48  08-13-104-021       8500 Thendara Blvd

49  08-13-104-023       Thendara Blvd

50  08-13-104-027       8490 Thendara Ct

