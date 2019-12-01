Theodore D. SANTALA

SANTALA, Theodore D. “Ted” of Clarkston; passed away November 25, 2019; age 74. Beloved husband of Linda. Loving father of Amy (Mike) Sias and Jonathan (Jamie Verbeke) Santala. Proud grandpa of Cole, Caroline and Caidan Sias. Dear brother of the late Ed (Sharron Santala-Greenwald) Santala, Kathryn (Terry) St. Amour, Jim (Sarah) Santala and Jeanne (Rob) Santala-Rose. Son in law of Samuel and the late Emma “Jean” Thomas. Preceded in death by his parents Harry and Verna Santala. Ted was a Veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam. He retired from GMAC Financial Services after 42 years. He was a graduate of Oakland University. Ted liked to play golf with his best friend from High School, John Drake. Ted had an appreciation for nice cars, especially Cadillacs and Corvettes. Friends may visit Saturday 3-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Sunday 3 pm at Woodside Bible Church 9000 Highland Rd. White Lake. Interment and Military Honors Monday, December 2nd at 1 pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com