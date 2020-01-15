Therapy dog coming to Pine Knob Elementary

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Pine Knob Elementary is going to the dogs.

Soon, the school will be engaging in a pilot therapy dog program, bringing in a pooch to help and comfort students.

Munk Orthodontics is sponsoring the program to help make it a reality.

“We are very excited to be a part of this,” said Dr. Charles Wakefield Munk. “We are always looking for ways to give back to our community and this program is a wonderful addition to Pine Knob Elementary, and perhaps more schools in the future.

“We have the privilege to name the puppy and wanted to let the community vote and pick the name. The response on social media has been amazing. It seems everyone is as excited as we are to welcome this new puppy in the Clarkston Community Schools.”

The therapy dog initiative was officially approved at the Jan. 13 Board of Education meeting.

Therapy dogs have been proven to help increase attendance, build trust and help the connections between staff and students. It can also help provide support to students who may be sad, upset or anxious.

Pine Knob would also be open to adding a second dog down the line.