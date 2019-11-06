Theresa Christine Howell

Theresa Christine (Law) Howell went to be with her Lord Jesus on October 28, 2019 at the age of 97.

She was born in Moultrie, Georgia on June 8, 1922 to G. Gaston Law and Annie Belle Gaines. Theresa is the beloved wife of the late Jerome Howell who preceded her in death; beloved mother of Charlotte Wall (Geoff), Michael (Diane), Donna Binando (Frank) and Tena Marsh (Darrell); loving grandmother of Christy, Geoff, Michael, David, Ken, John, Lisa, Dan, Debra and Ryan; dear great grandmother of Joel, Sarah, Lily, Jay, Aaron, Abbey, Daniel, Rebekah, William, Elise, Chris, Katie, Nick, Alyssa, Owen, Adam, Ainsley, Carter, Ethan, Ella, James, Stella and the late Elizabeth; and dear great great grandmother of James, Colton and Annabelle.

She is also the dear sister of Nadine, Irene, Betty, the late Ada Kate, the late Annie Jo, the late Zara, the late James and the late Curtis.

Memorial services are on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.