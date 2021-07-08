Theresa Hund, 70

Theresa M. Hund, of Clarkson, passed away on July 7, 2021 at the age of 70.

Beloved wife of Richard for 48 years.

Loving mother of Eric Hund, Scott (Sara) Hund and Tracy (Kenny) Smith. Adored daughter of Josephine Wolschlager. Proud grandma of Avery, Allyson, Evan and Emily. Dear sister of Rosemary (Jerry) Stephenson, Clarence (Barb) Wolschlager, Joann (Gary) Osantowski, Dennis (Kelly) Wolschlager, Mark Wolschlager and Gary Wolschlager.

Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Preceded in death by her father Joseph Wolschlager and sister Paulette (Jeff) Maurer.

Theresa graduated from Central Michigan University. She was a longtime library tech for the Stepanski Early Childhood Center.

Visitation is Saturday, July 10 from 3-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service is Sunday, July 11 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

