Thomas Birkle, 84

Thomas L. Birkle, of Clarkston, passed away on December 20, 2021 at the age of 84.

Beloved husband of Betty for 61 years, father to Todd Birkle and Heather (Dayne) Rogers, papa of Taylor (Dylan) and DJ (Sydney).

Born July 1, 1937 in Pontiac to the late Emma and Lewis. Preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth.

After a successful career as a master salesman at the Pontiac Retail Store and GMC Truck Center, Tom retired and focused on his family. Tom spent the final years of his life cheering on U of M and MSU football (thanks to his grandchildren), spending time with his family, and relaxing on Marco Island.

Services for Tom have already been held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Heart Association.

