Thomas E. Hunter, J.D., 90

February 21, 1935 – July 19, 2025

Thomas E. Hunter, J.D., of Rochester Hills and longtime resident of the City of the Village of Clarkston, passed away on July 19, 2025, at the age of 90. Born in Pontiac, Michigan to Nelson and Tessa O’Brien Hunter on February 21, 1935, Tom dedicated his life to public service, law, and family.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Geraldine “Jerry” Hunter. He is survived by his children: David (Jennifer) Hunter, Carol (James) Hunter-Wilson, and Sarah (Gary Wimenitz) Hunter; his grandchildren: Lauren and Jamie Wilson, and Zachary Hunter; and his brother Daniel (Mary) Hunter. He was also preceded in death by his sister Kathleen (Carl) Code.

A proud alumnus of the University of Michigan, Tom earned his undergraduate degree in 1957 and his law degree from the University of Michigan Law School in 1961. He began his legal career at the Oakland County Juvenile Court, where he met Jerry. Tom went on to serve the City of Pontiac for more than 35 years, both as Deputy City Attorney and City Attorney. He also maintained a private law practice in downtown Clarkston for over three decades.

Tom’s life was rooted in service—to his family, his community, and his profession. He was a devoted fan of Detroit and University of Michigan sports, an avid golfer, and a dedicated member of the Pontiac Civitan Club for over 50 years, serving in all officer roles. His civic engagement included service on the Clarkston Planning Commission, the Zoning Board of Appeals, and the City Council. In retirement, he remained active as a passionate advocate for City of Pontiac retirees.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home in Clarkston.

A private interment will take place Friday, September 12, at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or New Horizons Rehabilitation.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wintfuneralhome.com.