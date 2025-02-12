Thomas Frank Hoyes, 72

Thomas Frank Hoyes of Clarkston, Michigan; passed into eternal life in Christ on February 5, 2025. He was 72. Thomas was born August 7, 1952 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Francy and Margaret (nee: Cucksey) Hoyes. He married Patricia Katchuba on June 18, 1988 in Ortonville, Michigan. His loving wife of 30 years preceded him in death August 2021. He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Hoyes. Also survived by his sisters Doreen (the late Larry) Pilkinton and Patricia (Norman) Smith; and his siblings Brad Hoyes, Greg Hoyes, Leah Vieau, Valerie Gotham, Vicki Wright, and Sharon Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

He retired from Oakland County with 30 years as Autopsy Attendant with the Medical Examiner’s office. He was awarded for working on Clarkston’s first TV News Program. Thomas was employed by Independence Television as a host and production assistant for more than 20 years. He was a published song writer and author and loved playing the guitar. He loved garage sales and the great outdoors here in Michigan.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, MI 48462. Pastor Wes Morris, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant-Oakwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rock Church in Fenton, Michigan.

