Thomas H. RITTER

RITTER, Thomas H.; of Waterford formerly of Pontiac; age 76; passed March 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's and Dementia; preceded in death by parents Kevin and Mary, brothers Kevin Jr and Jim; cherished father of Christopher (Min), Cecilia, Scott, Joseph, and Jacob; grandpa of Zoe Rose, Maxwell, Reese, and Marin; brother of Joan (late Jack) Hall, Donna (Lon) Heath, Mary Sue Ritter, Cecilia (Dave) Yarber, Dennis (Sandy) Ritter, Ed (Jan) Ritter, Fred (Sheila) Ritter, Doug (Mary Beth) Ritter and Maureen (Chuck) Campagnoni. Tom spent the first half of his career building and running the family business, Ritter's Farm Market. Always involved in politics, Tom had an unsuccessful bid for the US Congress in 1984. He then built a career in Government Relations for Alexander Hamilton Life Insurance and the Consumer Credit Insurance Agency. His work in this industry earned him membership in the Michigan Insurance Hall of Fame. He served on the Board of Directors of the American Heart Assn and was the recipient of the Heart Award. He was a member of the US Jaycees and was a past President of the Michigan State Jaycees. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Friday 3:00pm-5:00pm & 7:00pm-9:00pm. Memorial Service Saturday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Inurnment Mt Hope Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lourdes Nursing Home.