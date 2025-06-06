Thomas “Tom” Leptinsky, 72

Thomas “Tom” Leptinsky age 72, died as a result of heart complications on May 29, 2025. Loving husband of Heidi, devoted father of Andrea Leptinsky, Thomas and Kirk Leptinsky, Audrey (Luke) DiCarlo, Mellissa (Jake) Wood, Amanda (Clarence) Egbert, and Stephanie (Max) Outsen; adored Papa of Joseph, Elias, Olivia, Samuel, Asher, Richard, Seth, Arianna, Henry, Estella, and his newest, adored “little pierogi” Eloise. He also leaves his beloved grand pup, Lily, his dearest brother and sisters, John Leptinsky, Janice (Jeff) Martin, Pam Turner (Mike Taravella), and Susan McMahon, and his many nieces, nephews and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, John Leptinsky and Janna Burgan McMahon, and his brother, Edward Leptinsky. Tom was the proud owner of Grow Rite Landscape Design and Service for 45 years. After retirement he continued working hard to help others beautify their yards and created beautiful outdoor spaces for his children that will be treasured for years to come. In recent years, Tom and Heidi wintered in Naples, Florida, making new friendships and enjoying time together in the warm sunshine. While in Florida, he loved serving as a temple worker in the Fort Lauderdale Temple. Tom also enjoyed time spent outside gardening, hunting, and fishing. He was a true Polish man with a love of Polish cuisine and trips to Hamtramck with his kids. Known as Papa Tom to his grandkids, he loved spoiling them with ice cream and doughnuts and sneaking them sweet treats. They will miss his mischievous moments and big hugs. Tom had a deep love for his Savior Jesus Christ and Tom’s family takes comfort in knowing that because of Jesus Christ they will one day be reunited with him in heaven.

The family will receive friends at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home in Clarkston on Friday, June 6, 2025 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 5464 Waterford Road, Clarkston. The family will receive friends at church beginning at 9 a.m. Private burial will take place. Memorial donations may be directed to Heidi Anderson for the long-term care of Tom’s sons. Please leave a memory or condolence on the online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com