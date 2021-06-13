Thys VanderVelde, 70

Thys Harm VanderVelde, born September 19, 1950 in Sittard, Netherlands, of Clarkston, formerly of Naperville, Ill., passed away on June 7, 2021 after a short but courageous battle with cancer at the age of 70.

Husband of Kathleen (nee Little) for 48 years. Father of Tiffany (Javier) Peralta and Michael VanderVelde, grandpa of Alyssa, Gavin and Gabriella Peralta, son-in-law of Patricia Minkema, brother of Melle VanderVelde, Jane (Roger) Walsh, Bruno (Loris) VanderVelde and Rudolph (Becky) VanderVelde, brother-in-law of Jeffrey (Angela) Little and Sheri (Ruben) Lopez, and beloved uncle of many precious nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Bruno and Grace VanderVelde and father-in-law Lorin Minkema.

Thys served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was active with the Naperville VFW. He retired as a consultant for IBM, a career that he enjoyed immensely. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and loved traveling.

He will be remembered for his loving & caring personality and welcoming smile.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment in Bremen, Ind.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

