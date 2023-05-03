Time to Walk and Roll for SCAMP

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

As the weather starts to warm up with May here, it’s time for the annual SCAMP Walk and Roll event.

The event is returning this year with a new location and theme, taking place on Sunday, May 21, at the Clarkston Junior High School track.

Registration and check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and the event is usually over by 2 p.m.

“This is SCAMP’s oldest fundraiser and the only one that relies on the support of the Clarkston schools,” said Clarkston SCAMP Executive Director Aimee Baker.

Participants get pledges to run laps on the track. After they complete their run, walk, or roll, they can play on three large inflatables, get their face painted, “Pie the Principal/Teacher,” get a free hot dog and chips, and enjoy games and obstacle courses. There is also a child-friendly raffle with many great prizes to choose from. For those who don’t want to pledge but want to be part of the fun, they can enter the track for $5 per person or $20 per family.

“Clarkston SCAMP is the only camp in northern Oakland County that provides scholarships for those unable to pay for camp,” Baker said. “We do not ‘age out’ at 18 like most other camps in our county. Our mission has always been to keep SCAMP as affordable as possible. We know that raising and caring for an individual with special needs is financially draining. We have not raised our tuition in 20 years but have been forced to do so this year as costs for the camp and for fundraising have soared so much.”

Sponsorships are available for the SCAMP Walk and Roll. All sponsors will be recognized in The Clarkston News, on SCAMP’s website, in the summer newsletter, and on Facebook.

Platinum – $2,500: Table at the event, name in extra large print on T-shirts, 10 shirts; Gold – $1,000: Table at the event, name in large print on T-shirts, six shirts; Silver – $500: Table at the event, name on T-shirts, four shirts; Bronze – $250: Name on T-shirts, two shirts; Supporting Sponsor – $125: Recognition on SCAMP website, summer newsletter and Facebook.

This year, the tuition for Clarkston-area individuals will be $700 for five weeks of camp. The actual cost per SCAMPer last year was $1,850. Fundraising made up the difference and also paid in full for nearly half of the participants who could not otherwise afford to attend.

“Our board agonized over the decision, but felt we couldn’t go another year with all of our costs to run the camp so high,” Baker said. “Having the schools partner with us is a great help. They work so hard to earn the pledges and to have ASL (academic service learning) projects that contribute as well. I think it is a great way to teach kids the importance of giving to others and what it’s like to be a part of a larger community of people that don’t all look, act and function alike. Our community supports SCAMP so graciously and in so many ways. We have been here since the late 1970s and each time we ask, we receive.

“It is an incredible place to live.”

PHOTO: SCAMPers Justin Dravings (left) and Mitch Lyons are all smiles while enjoying their time together with Clarkston SCAMP. Photo: Jeff Walters