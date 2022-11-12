Timothy Quisenberry, 61

Timothy John Quisenberry, of Clarkston, died on November 10, 2022 at the age of 61.

Timothy was born on February 18, 1961 in Pontiac to the late Thomas and Mary Ann (nee: McCarville) Quisenberry.

He is survived by daughter Amy (Mark) Lowe, sons Matthew (Erica) Quisenberry and Daniel Olsen, grandchildren Ariah, Nolan, Rory, Savannah, Nathan, Lucas, and Hope, brothers Thomas (Mindy) Quisenberry, Theodore (the late Cheryl) Quisenberry, Joseph (Lana) Quisenberry, Kenneth (Nicole) Quisenberry, and Jason (Shannon) Quisenberry, and sister Kathleen (Peter) Liebner.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Kim Quisenberry.

Timothy was a member of Harvestland Church and ran a lunch ministry that was an outreach to the homeless in Pontiac where they delivered free meals on a daily basis. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Harvestland Church, 5848 Clintonville Rd, with Pastor Pete Freeman officiating. Interment will be at Ortonville Cemetery at a later time. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harvestland Church Outreach Ministries. Envelopes are available at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to Village Funeral Home, Ortonville.

Online guestbook villagefh.com.