Timothy Turner, 59

Timothy “Tim” Paul Turner, of Clarkston, has passed away at the age of 59.

He was born August 3, 1962 in Pontiac, beloved son of James and Bonny Turner. Dearest brother of Jamie (Bryan) Saunders-Shotts, Tom Turner, and the late Jimmy Turner. Loving uncle of Michaela and Brendon Saunders.

A memorial visitation for Tim will be held Sunday, November 7 from 4-7 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home in Clarkston. Funeral service is Monday, November 8 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

