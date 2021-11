The annual Holiday Market, an event put on by Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors and the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce, was held last Saturday at Bay Court Park. At top, Norah Evans, Grace Bessert, Avery Marshall, and Anna Bessert meet and talk over their lists with Santa Claus, while the popular horse-drawn carriage rides were part of the day’s charm and allure as the event started at 10 a.m. and ran until 3 p.m. Photos by Matt Mackinder