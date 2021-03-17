Todd Richard, 33

Todd Stephen Richard passed away suddenly at his home, March 11, 2021 at the age of 33.

He was the beloved son of Carol and Mark Richard and treasured brother of Adam (wife Michelle) Richard. Proud uncle to Luke and Jack. Also survived by uncle Ron Quertermous, aunt Vickie Quertermous, aunt Linda (Don) Berridge, cousins Richard, Dan, Melissa Guerin, Debbie and Barbie, and special friend and mentor Jim Evans.

Preceded in death by grandparents Howard and Pauline Quertermous and Bill and Betty Richard, also precious baby niece Madeline Richard and longtime feline friend Naomi.

Todd moved to Clarkston on his fourth birthday and graduated from Clarkston High. He attended both CMU and OCC.

He loved his years working with special needs students as they grew. His most recent project was working to build an eBay site of vintage toys, games and all collectibles. He was an avid reader and loved the History Channel. He enjoyed music, walking at Independence Oaks, Optimist Club activities, poker, laughing and his family, including his two new rescue cats Jasmine and Jewels.

“Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather openings where our loved ones can shine down to let us know they are happy,” Inuit saying.

Memorials in Todd’s name appreciated to Clarkston SCAMP or MI Animal Rescue League.

A memorial service will be held when it is safe to gather. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

