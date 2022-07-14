Tool theft

On June 26, a 50-year-old female from Clarkston made a report of several stolen tools from the bed of their pickup truck that was parked at their residence in the 5000 block of Maybee Road.

The theft occurred between Friday night, June 24, and the morning of discovery, which was Sunday, June 26.

There are no suspects, witnesses or any type of evidence to possibly identify a potential suspect(s) at this time.