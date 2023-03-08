Top finish on slopes

The Wolves ended the season in the top five during the MHSAA Division 1 Ski State Championship, Feb. 27.

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Ski team finished in fourth place with a total of 109 points, with 59 from the Slalom race, and 50 from the Giant Slalom.

Sydney Thomas led the girls in the Giant Slalom with a tenth place finish in a total time of 55.03. Phoebe Savoie finished in 11th place in 55.45; Jenna Brown, 13th, 55.94; Cameron Thomas, 16th, 56.14; Cameron Brosky, 22nd, 57.30; and Lucy Roeser, 39th, 61.90.

S. Thomas also led in the Slalom race, finishing in seventh place in 68.20. C. Thomas finished in 16th place, 71.53; Brown, 17th, 71.82; Savoie, 19th, 72.58; Brosky, 25th, 75.27; and Roeser, 39th, 81.31.

Traverse City West finished as state champions with a total of 69.5 points after a tie-breaker. Traverse City Central finished in second place with 69.5 points; Forest Hills Northern Eastern, third, 100; Rochester Adams, fifth, 201; Bloomfield Hills, sixth, 212; Brighton, seventh, 242; Milford, eighth, 246.5; and Mercy, ninth, 298.

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Ski team finished in fifth place with a total of 177 points, with 95 from the Slalom race and 82 from the Giant Slalom.

Sawyer Haiss led the boys in the Giant Slalom race finishing in 12th place in total time of 55.20. Noah Ostheimer finished in 15th place, 55.36; Evan Savoie, 25th, 56.51; Ryan Bushroe, 30th, 58.12; Max Ashley, 32nd, 59.18; and Jeremy Nord, 41st, 60.56.

Ostheimer led in the Slalom race, finishing in 14th place in the time of 71.91. Bushroe finished in 23rd place in the time of 76.22; E. Savoie, 27th, 77.94; Ashley, 31st, 81.27; and Nord, 34th, 83.47.

Traverse City West finished as state champions with a total of 52 points. Traverse City Central finished in second place with 57 points; Marquette, third, 106; Brighton, fourth, 167; Fenton/Linden/Lake Fenton, sixth, 194; Birmingham, seventh 238; Rochester Adams, 256; and Milford, ninth, 277.

Clarkston Girls Varsity Ski finished in first place in the Southeast Michigan High School League race at Mt. Holly, Feb. 21.

They finished with a total of 49 points with 22 points from the Slalom race; and 27 from the Giant Slalom.

S. Thomas finished in first place in the Slalom race, finishing in the total time of 1:01.28. P. Savoie finished in third place in the time of 1:01.83; Brown, seventh, 1:03.3; Brosky, 11th, 1:03.95; L. Roeser, tied for 30th, 1:12.96; and Elke Roeser, 39th, 1:16.71.

Savoie finished in second place in the Giant Slalom race in total time of 48.41; Thomas, fifth, 49.32; Brown, sixth, 49.44; Brosky, 14th, 50.51; and Sydney Draksler, 37th, 56.54.

The top five out of 11 teams included Notre Dame Prep in second place with 90 points; Bloomfield Hills, third, 158; Brighton, fourth, 164; and Birmingham Marian, fifth, 189.

Clarkston Boys Varsity Ski finished in fourth place with a total of 155 points with 68.5 points from the Slalom race; and 86.5 from the Giant Slalom.

Ostheimer led the boys in the Slalom race, tying for sixth place with a total time of 58.24. Haiss finished in ninth place, 1:00; E. Savoie, 22nd, 1:03.83; Ashley, 31st, 1:06.18; Nord, 39th, 1:09.18; and Bedford Muzzy, 48th, 1:15.67.

Osthemier also led in the Giant Slalom, finishing in fourth place in the time of 47.45; Haiss, tied for 16th, 50.07; Ashley, 30th, 51.19; Ryan McKey, 36th, 52.08; Nord, 40th, 52.90; E. Savoie, 49th, 56.13.

The top five out of 11 teams included Notre Dame Prep in first place with 81 points; Rochester Adams, second, 115.5; Fenton/Linden/Lake Fenton, third, 150; and Brighton, fifth, 162.5.