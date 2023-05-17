Top finishes in OAA league championship

Clarkston Girls Track and Field finished in second place in the OAA Red White Championships last Friday with 73 points.

Senior Jurney Harris in the 100-meter dash, sophomore Carsey Collins in the high jump and the 400-meter relay team finished as league champions.

Finishing in the top eight places for the girls team in the track events were: in the 100-meter dash, Harris in first place in the time of 12.63; sophomore Scarlett Keenan, fifth, 13.13; 400-meter dash, sophomore Keira Zorski, fourth, 1:00.97; and 100-meter hurdles, junior Sammie Carpentier, 17.17.

The 400-meter relay team with Harris, Keenan, freshman Skylar Drinkard and junior Cassandra King finished in first place in the time of 51.12. The 1,600-meter relay team with Zorski, Drinkard, senior Rain Lemieux and senior Cate Cotter finished in second place, 4:11.38.

The 800-meter relay team with Keenan, Zorski, Drinkard and Harris finished in third place, 1:50.17. The 3,200-meter relay team with Cotter, freshman Ava Danielson, freshman Chloe Trotter and Rebekah Wilson finished in third place, 10:07.03.

Finishing in the top eight place in the field events were: in the shot put, junior Abby Hasenfratz in seventh place with the distance of 31-08; discus, senior Nicole McCowey, eighth, 95-07; high jump, Collins, first, 5-03; long jump, junior Genna Golab, fourth, 15-04.25; and Collins, fifth, 15-03.5.

Rochester finished in first place with 128 points; Lake Orion, third, 67; Oxford, fourth, 66.5; Rochester Adams, fifth, 65.5; Bloomfield Hills, sixth, 63; Stoney and Royal Oak, seventh, 44; Troy Athens, ninth, 39; and Troy, tenth, 33.

The boys finished in fourth place with 60.5 points.

Junior Nick Waszczenko finished as league champion in the discus.

Finishing in the top eight places for the boys team in the track events were: in the 200-meter dash, sophomore Gabe Van Goor in the time of 23.84; 400-meter dash, senior Mark Palmeter, fourth, 49.85; sophomore Micah Chaney, eighth, 52.55; 800-meter run, senior Henry Poploskie, fourth, 2:02.92; senior Frank Schuster, eighth, 2:07.12; 1,600-meter run, junior Bryce Nowik, sixth, 4:31.13; junior Andrew Floros, seventh, 4:31.18; 3,200-meter run, Floros, sixth, 9:53.58; and 110-meter hurdles, senior Colin Bastuba, third, 15.71.

The 1,600-meter relay team of Chaney, Bastuba, Van Goor and Palmeter finished in third place in the time of 3:31.54. The 3,200-meter relay team of Floros, Nowick, Schuster and sophomore Joshua Ellingsworth finished in 8:06.40.

The 400-meter relay team with freshman Mason Sidaway, sophomore Leon-Fountain Rence, sophomore Cooper Collins and junior Keehan LaVell finished in fourth place, 45.28.

Finishing in the top eight place in the field events were: in the shot put, Waszczenko in seventh place with the distance of 41-02; discus, Waszczenko, first, 147-00; high jump, sophomore Thomas Schafer, seventh, 5-07; and long jump, Rence, seventh, 19-08.

Rochester Adams finished in first place with 137 points; Lake Orion, second, 93; Troy, third, 80; Oxford, fifth, 59; Troy Athens, sixth, 52; Royal Oak, seventh, 40; Stoney Creek, eighth, 35.5; Rochester, ninth, 33; and Bloomfield Hills, tenth, 31.

The Wolves compete in the Bill Breen JV Relays at Troy on Wednesday, May 17.

Clarkston heads to Milford High School for the MHSAA Division 1 Lower Peninsula Track and Field Region 9 meet on Friday

The freshman compete in the Ninth Grade Oakland County Championships in Highland, May 23. The 64th Oakland County Championship is at Oxford High School, May 26.