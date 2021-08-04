Top library

Clarkston Independence District Library was voted as the Best Library in Metro Detroit in WDIV’s “Vote 4 the Best” competition for the third year in a row.

“It has been such a hard year for everyone,” said Library Director Julie Meredith. “At the library, we have tried not to get weighed down by what we can’t do and stay focused on doing our best at what we can do. Our community has been so supportive and patient through this difficult time. This is an amazing boost of positive energy to keep us moving forward.”