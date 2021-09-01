Top of the league in meet

The Wolves finished in second place in the OAA White Division League Meet No. 1 at Farmington Hills Golf Club, Aug. 24.

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf team finished with a 336 for the day.

Elin Gebrowsky led the team, hitting a 80 and tying for fourth place for the event.

Madison Liles tied for sixth place with a 82; and Mae Norman and Katarina Fisher tied in tenth place with 87.

Rochester finished in first place with 324. Troy Athens finished in third place, 340; Birmingham Groves, fourth, 376; Oxford, fifth, 392; and North Farmington, sith, 447.

The girls finished in third place out of 18 teams in the Lady Falcon Invite, Aug. 23.

Gebrowsky led the team with a 85 for 15th place. Liles had a 87 for 16th place; Norman had a 87 for 18th place; and Alexandria LeCureux had a 91 for 21st place.

Rochester Adams finished in first place with 311; Bloomfield Hills, second, 335; Clarkston, third, 352; Lutheran North, fourth, 361; and Troy, fifth, 363.

The Wolves tied for fourth place out of 16 teams at the 2021 Troy Invite at Twin Lakes Golf Club last Thursday.

LeCureux led the team with a 81 and finishing in 12th place. Gebrowsky finished with a 82 for 15th place; Liles finished with a 83 for 17th place; and Norman finished with a 90.

Cranbrook finished in first place with 317; Rochester Adams, second, 323; Troy Athens, third, 329; Bloomfield Hills and Clarkston, fourth, 336; Rochester, sixth, 339; and Troy, seventh, 345.