Town hall with Rep. Schroeder

State Rep. Andrea Schroeder has scheduled a forum for residents to discuss improvements to Michigan’s election laws.

The “teletown hall” is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Schroeder has invited Rep. Ann Bollin, chair of the House Elections and Ethics Committee, to discuss reforms.

Last month, the House approved measures to guard against potential hacking of voting machines, explicitly prohibit outside groups from accessing the state’s qualified voter file, and standardize the retention period for election-related materials. The measures were approved with bipartisan support.

Schroeder represents Michigan’s 43rd House District, which includes Clarkston, Waterford, Independence Township, and Lake Angelus.

Residents wishing to ask questions during the teletown hall are invited to call (855)-756-7520 Ext. 75641# the night of the event.