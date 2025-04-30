Township Board of Trustees approves the pulling of unspent money to 2025 fiscal year

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — During its meeting on April 15, the Independence Township Board of Trustees voted to pull unspent 2024 funds into 2025 for various approved capital projects and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) projects.

Presenting the 16 line items up for approval was township Budget Operations Analyst Rick Yaeger.

Of the 16 items, 12 included motions. The items collectively covered projects in the General, PRS, General CIP, Fire CIP, Safety Path and Water and Sewer funds.

According to township documents, the line items are:

1. Design Engineering costs for the Open Space on Town Hall Property was approved for a not to exceed amount of $46,000. At the end of 2021 there was $40,630 that remained unspent and was pulled forward into 2022. At the end of 2022 there was still $34,192 that remained unspent and was pulled forward into 2023. At the end of 2023 there was still $34,192 that remained unspent and was pulled forward into 2024. At the end of 2024 there was still $30,290 that remained unspent and needs to be pulled forward into 2025 so the funds can still be used to upgrade the north end of the building.

2. At the end of 2024 there was $2,986 left of ARPA Funds. This amount needs to be pulled forward into 2025 so the funds can be spent before the end of 2025. Current plans to use the remaining funds include new chairs for the Executive and Main Board rooms.

3. A generator for Brady Lodge was approved for a not to exceed amount of $120,000. At the end of 2024 there was $117,400 left unspent that will need to be pulled forward into 2025 so the project can be completed and paid.

4. Design Engineering for Clarkston Rd. from Wyngate to Sashabaw were approved for a not to exceed amount of $39,262. At the end of 2024 there was $7,980 left unspent that will need to be pulled forward into 2025 so the project can be completed and paid.

5. Back in August 2024, the former Supervisor signed an agreement with Nowak & Fraus for developing a Master Plan for the recently acquired 40-acre parcel adjacent to Clintonwood park. The price quoted of $30,600 was within the supervisor’s signing limit and did not go to the board for approval. Only a portion of that quote ($18,000 budgeted) was to be spent in 2024 with the balance to be spent in 2025. At the end of 2024 there was $12,725 left unspent that will need to be pulled forward into 2025. In addition, the balance between the quote and the $18,000 ($12,600) also needs to be added to the budget so there is enough in the budget to finish the project and pay the vendor.

6. The Fire Department ordered Paratech Equipment (Extraction Tools) back in June 2024 at a cost of $10,428. The equipment did not come in during 2024 but is expected in 2025. The $10,428 needs to be pulled forward into 2025 so that when the equipment is finally delivered, they have the budgeted funds to make payment. This item was expected in 2024 and was not budgeted in 2025.

7. The Sewer Rate Study was approved in 2024 for a not to exceed amount of $38,600. This project has run into some delays but is expected to finish in 2025. To date, $16,527 has been spent leaving $22,073 that needs to be pulled forward into 2025 so this project can be finished and paid.

8. Hydraulic Sewer Model Project was approved for a not to exceed amount of $58,000. At the end of 2024 there was $52,570 left unspent and will need to be pulled forward into 2025 so the project can be completed and paid.

9. Funds for Interior Renovations at the DPW were approved for a not to exceed amount of $1,326,836. At the end of 2024 there was $40,254 left unspent that will need to be pulled forward into 2025 so the project can be completed and paid.

10. There was $40,000 budgeted for a Portable Bypass Pump within the Sewer Fund. The pump never got purchased and was not re-budgeted in 2025 but is still needed. The $40,000 needs to be pulled forward into 2025 so the pump can be purchased and paid.

11. Construction Engineering for the Majors, Meyer & Hidden Lane Ejector Station Rehab was approved in 2022 for a not to exceed amount of $230,000. At the end of 2023 there was $186,300 left unspent and was pulled forward into 2024. At the end of 2024 there was $103,500 left unspent and will need to be pulled forward into 2025 so the work can be completed and paid.

12. Construction for the Majors, Meyer & Hidden Lane Ejector Station Rehab was also approved in 2022 for a not to exceed amount of $4,701,000. At the end of 2024 there was $3,048,586 left unspent that will need to be pulled forward into 2025 so the project can be completed and paid.

13. In 2024, the board approved CCTV Inspections in the Village for a not to exceed amount of $250,000. At the end of 2024 there was $67,608 left unspent and will need to be pulled forward into 2025 so the project can be completed and paid.

14. The board approved an EGLE (Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) Required Distribution System Materials Inventory for a not to exceed amount of $420,750 in 2024. At the end of 2024 there was $64,766 left unspent and will need to be pulled forward into 2025 so the project can be completed and paid.

15. Design Engineering for the Drayton Water Main Extension was approved last year for a not to exceed amount of $443,395. At the end of 2024 there was $441,262 left unspent and will need to be pulled forward into 2025 so the project can be completed and paid.

16. In 2023, the board approved the Construction Contractor for the DWSRF project for a not to exceed amount of $3,550,028. At the end of 2024 there was $707,121 left unspent and will need to be pulled forward into 2025 so the project can be completed and paid.

The board of trustees voted 6-0 to approve all 16 line items. Treasurer Paul Brown was absent from the meeting.