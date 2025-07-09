Township Board of Trustees tables discussion to outsource assessing department

Special meeting held July 8

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — During its meeting on June 24, the Independence Township Board of Trustees discussed potentially moving forward with outsourcing its assessing department and instead, contracting with Assessment Administration Services, L.L.C (AAS) for assessing services. Ultimately, the board voted 5-2 to table the proposal until the contract could be evaluated further and other potential options discussed. Township Supervisor Chuck Phyle and Treasurer Paul Brown cast the two nay votes.

The proposal to contract out for assessing services comes just over a month after the township board voted to approve a contract to provide assessing services to Springfield Township.

Additionally, earlier this year the Oakland County Board of Commissioners approved an increase in its rates for assessing services for 32 municipalities anywhere from 50 to 120%. Because Independence Township has its own assessing department, the township decided to look into providing assessing services to offset some of its own costs.

“Back in February, when I started looking through all the different departments and looking at the different services they’re offering in their cost structure and all that, it came to my attention that the assessing in house, while it was doing a fantastic job, it turned out that the cost of it was roughly about $700,000 and we, the previous director, let me know that we could outsource it to the county if it was an option,” said Phyle.

According to Phyle, the cost attached to having an in house assessing department was unsustainable and left the township with three options: increase revenue by offering assessing services to other municipalities, reduce staff to align with the cost of outsourcing or outsource the department entirely. In the months that followed, the township decided to increase revenue by offering assessing services to other municipalities.

However, the pivot from providing assessing services to nearby municipalities occurred when private assessing companies began not just bidding on assessing contracts, but also offering jobs to assessors within the public sector including a number of assessors within Independence Township.

“They came here, and they offered our assessing people some pretty good packages, respectfully, and given the fact that we’re government, we can’t really compete against the private sector,” said Phyle “They ultimately did what they probably should have done, is they looked out for their family first and foremost, and they ended up going. This left us in the township in a risky position where now we had an assessing department where three of the four assessing individuals had left.”

This led to Phyle proposing the township outsource the department and contract with AAS, a move which Phyle says would save the township an estimated $1.2 million over three years.

Several residents spoke against the contract, while board members expressed concern with contract details, the quality of work and the timing of the request.

“I thought about this for a long time and I can tell you that in my experience with dealing with contractors, when you contract out something from in house, you don’t get the same quality of service. You just don’t get better service because people are invested in what they’re doing. They have ownership of it because they actually work for the township, or most times they live in the township,” said Trustee David Hayward.

The board was set to discuss the contract further on July 8 after Clarkston News press time.