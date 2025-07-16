Township Board of Trustees votes to approve contract with AAS

By Megan Kelley

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — In a 4-3 split vote by the Independence Township Board of Trustees at a special meeting held on July 8, the board approved a contract with Assessment Administration Services L.L.C. for assessing services for the township. Township Supervisor Chuck Phyle, Clerk Cari Neubeck, Treasurer Paul Brown and Trustee Terri Nallamothu cast the four yes votes while Trustees Sam Moraco, Jim Tedder and David Hayward voted no.

The vote comes after the discussion was tabled at the Board’s regular meeting on June 24 when concerns regarding the contract were raised by trustees who felt the contract lacked specificity in the service AAS would provide and expressed their desire to keep assessing done in-house.

Earlier this year, the Oakland County Board of Commissioners voted to increase the county’s rates between 50 and 120% for assessing services for a number of municipalities. At the time, Independence Township was expected to remain ultimately unaffected by the rate change as the township had its own assessing department. However, things changed in recent months as the township’s assessing department began accepting employment opportunities in the private sector, specifically with AAS. This ultimately resulted in three of the four assessors within the township to resign.

As the township’s assessing department dwindled the township’s options for assessing services decreased as well, prompting Phyle to seek contracts to outsource the department entirely.

While the only item on the agenda was a request for authorization of a contract with AAS, several trustees voiced their concern with how the process was handled, stating that they believed Phyle had acted outside of his legal authority as supervisor when he negotiated the contract without board approval.

“If said contract was executed under false pretenses or an inappropriate process that is germane to tonight’s discussion, because it might very well be that said contract on the table is a moot issue,” said Tedder.

Phyle however, maintained that he did operate under his legal authority adding that no contract was executed.

“No contract has been executed. So therefore that line of thought and conversation is actually not relevant to this particular topic. Tonight, no contract has been issued,” Phyle said. “I recognize the fact that the trustees have control over the budget and contracts. This is why the contract was brought to the meeting here tonight for the trustees to determine whether or not they accept the contract or not. That is the preparatory responsibility of the trustees as it relates to this.”

Phyle added that he did reach out to another company but that company declined to provide a quote and that he knew the quote from the county would be nearly double the quote the township received from AAS.

Regarding the actual contract with AAS, Hayward reiterated his concerns that he had expressed at the June 24 meeting, stating that he felt having someone in the township offices to answer questions was invaluable and that residents currently can expect to have their questions answered in two days, a five day difference from the expectation outlined in the AAS contract which is seven days.

“I like being able to walk in somewhere, especially when you’re dealing with my taxes directly with the township and the level of service that we provided, and to have those things in house again, I think we made a knee jerk reaction. I think we didn’t look at other aspects,” Hayward said.

Moraco and Hayward both agreed that the rush to enter into a three year contract was one that was unnecessary at the current moment with Moraco noting that the township currently has a contract with the county that states Michael Lohmeier, Equalization Director of Oakland County, would be the townships designated assessor in case in which the township is without one. Moraco also added that he reached out to the county to confirm the contract and was told they are under legal obligation to provide assessing services to the township and would be willing to do the July Board of Review.

Co-owner of AAS Bill Griffin was in attendance at the meeting to answer board questions and give a background on AAS.

Griffin assured the board that whatever the township needed as far as assessors, AAS would be able to provide it.

“If you have a big neighborhood go in and you need a lot of extra people, we’ve got the people to bring them in to do it. If you have a very difficult tribunal, we’ve got the people to do it. There is no special acts that we haven’t done. We’ve done them all. We know how to do them,” Griffin said.

Griffin also added that he was confident that the service AAS provides will be better than the service the township has been previously providing and urged the board to contact some of their other clients for their experience with AAS.

“There is no way in hell that if we get this contract, it’s not going to be done and done well. It’s got to get done and done well. We’ll have more staff than you probably normally would, because I’m going to make sure it gets done well,” Griffin said.

Before the vote, Brown spoke to note that he felt they needed to get staff to cover the assessing department immediately so residents have someone to answer their questions right away.

The three year contract with AAS took effect immediately and will cost $260,000 in the first year with a 4% increase annually.