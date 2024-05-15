Township board recognizes retirement of Deputy Rodney White

Deputy Rodney White (third from right) retired from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office after 34 years of service. The Independence Township Board of Trustees as well as other OCSO officers expressed their gratitude for all his work and dedication. Photo provided by OCSO.

By Megan Kelley

Clarkston News Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — At its meeting on May 7, the Independence Township Board of Trustees honored retiring Deputy Rodney White from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

White retired last month after 34 years of service.

White began his career in 1990 as a deputy assigned to corrective services.

According to township documents, he was the first deputy in the OCSO to be a K9 deputy assigned to the Oakland County Jail.

In November of 2011, White was promoted and assigned to the road patrol in Highland Township. Oxford Township, the City of Pontiac, City of Rochester Hills and Independence Township.

“Deputy White has served the Independence Township residents since 2017, mostly as a K9 deputy, with professionalism, integrity and honor,” said Independence Township Clerk Cari Neubeck.

White’s two K9 partners were also known as outstanding K9s.

“Only a great K9 deputy could raise great K9s,” Neubeck said. “Deputy White is known as being one of the most even keeled and easygoing deputies. All supervisors that he worked for were thankful to have such a great and respected deputy under their command. Deputy White will be missed by everyone at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office but especially the Independence Township substation afternoon shift,” Neubeck said.