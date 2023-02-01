Township DDA Board moving forward under new supervisor

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

The Independence Township Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established by the Township Board back on Aug. 26,1986, with the boundaries of the development and tax increment district expanded by the board on March 5, 1991, to include portions of White Lake Road from Dixie Highway to Andersonville Road.

It also includes M-15 from Dixie Highway to the village’s southern border.

“There has been a concern about the revitalization of Dixie Highway for decades,” said Township Supervisor Jose Aliaga. “In 2008, an extensive effort went into identifying deficiencies and problem areas along Dixie by Sam Moraco, the Planning Commission chairman at the time, commissioners, and dozens of concerned citizens and business owners. The economy at the time may have been a deterrent to the reenactment of the district at that point. The Sashabaw Road corridor expansion was ramping up in 2004 and was the priority focus during that time.

“In 2022, the supervisor at that time (Gerald Fisher) and the Township Board initiated discussions about reactivating the Downtown Development Board at which time they sought the assistance of expert legal counsel specializing in downtown development authorities and tax increment financing.”

The first reading of the amendment to reactivate the DDA was passed by the Township Board on Dec. 6, 2022. On December 20, 2022, the Township held the second reading and appointed members to the Downtown Development Authority Board.

By state statute, the DDA board needs to be comprised of eight members plus the supervisor, and at least six of the DDA board members must have an interest in property within the district, whether they own, lease, or rent property. One member needs to reside in the district and one can be just a resident in the community.

Aliaga appointed Madeline Dishon, David Gittens, Kimberly Harper, Jennifer Margraf, Forrest Milzow, Moraco, Nate Neiman, and Eric Yankee to the board.

“I selected board members that represent all three roads in the district and their geographic interests in the properties are diverse to provide equal input from all areas within the DDA district,” said Aliaga.

As for the overall goal of the DDA, Aliaga said it is “to improve and encourage the long-term economic viability of the DDA District.”

“The projects and improvements are designed to nurture the necessary physical, economic, and social environment that will enable Independence Township to protect existing investments, attract new development, and stimulate the revitalization of properties within the downtown district,” explained Aliaga.

Physical environment initiatives include supporting infrastructure improvements necessary to ensure that existing business can expand and new business develops in the district; encouraging enhanced design, architectural compatibility, color coordination, high-quality materials, consistent building orientation, and façade articulation that contribute to a cohesive and inviting corridor; promoting streetscape improvements, outdoor seating areas, pedestrian walkways, bike racks and other measures that will make the district a comfortable place to visit and will encourage the neighborhood residents to walk or bike to commercial offerings; and encouraging regular maintenance of buildings, properties, and infrastructure.

Economic environment issues include undertaking projects and programs that will assist and focus on the economic enhancement and marketing programs undertaken by the township and its departments and/or businesses in the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce; supporting financing of projects by leveraging TIF (tax increment financing) dollars with federal and state grants, state tax incentives, township funds, private investment, or other tools, if necessary; retaining the economically viable businesses which presently exist and encourage their expansion; and providing economic development support to businesses and potential developers.

Social environment projects include promoting a positive and welcoming image of the corridor, and distributing promotional materials and maintain online resources and tools for living, working, and doing business in the downtown district.

The first meeting of the DDA Board was Jan. 18 to get acquainted and review duties and ideas with new board. There will be a joint meeting on Feb. 15 with the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) that was appointed Jan. 24 at the Township Board of Trustees regular meeting.

The state statutes require a minimum of nine residents that live in the district review the DDA plan and make recommendations. The newly appointed CAC will join the DDA Board on Feb. 15 and again on March 8 to provide input. These meetings will be held at 5 p.m. during an open meeting at Township Hall. The target date for the first public hearing and reading on the proposed DDA plan is April 4 with the hope being the second and final reading on May 9, according to Aliaga.

“It is especially important to invest in our community,” Aliaga said. “The DDA gives us the flexibility for an array of projects that include, but not limited to branding of the corridor, entryway and wayfinding signage, streetscape Improvements, safety path extensions and non-motorized and pedestrian improvements, traffic safety, and water and sewer extensions. Those items are just a few that we may consider. We hope that additional ideas will be presented by our boards and residents during the upcoming meetings. Our desire is to make a huge, positive impact on the Dixie-White Lake corridors and believe the DDA is the tool we need to make this happen. We will be leveraging the property tax capture along with available federal and state grants, state tax incentives, township funds and private contributions.”

Aliaga also explained how TIF works.

“Simply stated, tax increment financing permits the DDA to capture tax revenues attributable to increase in value of real and personal property located within an approved development area,” Aliaga said. “The increases in property value may be attributable to new construction, rehabilitation, remodeling, alterations, additions, or to such other factors as the assessor may deem appropriate.”

For the Independence Township Downtown Development District Tax Increment Financing Plan, the initial assessed value will be the assessed value of all real and personal property in the Development Area as of Dec. 31, 2022 and equalized by the State in May 2023. Tax increases that rise above the base value as of Dec. 31, 2022 date will be captured, along with contributions for Oakland County, Oakland Community College, Michigan Townships Association (MTA) and the township.

PHOTO: The DDA Board gathers for its first meeting Jan. 18 at Independence Township Hall. Photo provided