Tracy Nicol, 65

Tracy Anne Nicol, of Clarkston, passed away on November 21, 2022 at the age of 65.

Born to Jack and Betty Mirovsky on August 26, 1957.

Preceded in death by her husband Larry.

Mother of Melissa (Antonio) Edwards and Leslie (John) Swisher, grandma of Cody Swisher, Mckenzie O’Berry, Cynthia Harrison, Kennadie, Nolan, and Addison Wayne, Dominic Swisher, Antonio Edwards Jr., Leopold Edwards, and Coulson Edwards, honorary grandma to Amelia, McKenna and Axel, sister of Jack (late Kathryn) Mirovsky and Amy (Scott) Tudor. Also survived by five great-grandchildren.

Memorial service is Friday, January 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Waypoint Church, Clarkston. Cemetery service Friday, January 13 at 2 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

