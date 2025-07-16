Traffic issues the fault of state

Dear Editor,

What did you think would happen when you started closing more streets to mitigate the traffic problems all the detours have caused? It just adds insult to injury. Our elected officials are just reacting to the public outcry to do something about the problem, but that problem lies outside of their hands. We need to contact our state representatives or the powers that be about the way our roads are maintained. Our governor is making a last moment-in-office attempt to live up to her campaign promise to “fix the damn roads.” How pathetic! Why hasn’t she been doing this all along? We may not be having these struggles. Our state has the most inefficient system of road maintenance, and why do we let the roads get so bad that we’re in a scramble to fix them? And lastly, why in the world do we start so many projects at once that we can’t get anything done in an efficient manner? When do you go through these projects and actually see anyone working? Their crews are spread out so thin, they move them around like chess pieces. No wonder it takes so long to complete a project. Too many irons in the fire I’d say. The end result is, people will be people, and they’re frustrated. They’ll take the path of least resistance, and when they’re met with another roadblock; frustration builds; they make impatient, impetuous decisions and then the trouble begins.

Bob Cesario

Clarkston, MI