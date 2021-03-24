Trash hauler committee

After a COVID-driven hiatus on this project, plans to assemble a trash hauler committee in the City of the Village of Clarkston are resuming as a joint committee with Independence Township.
The final conclusion on how (or if) to proceed with a single trash hauler may be different between the city and the township, but the research committee will be a joint committee. 
Representing the city will be Rich Little from the Planning Commission, resident and attorney Richard Meyer, resident Cynthia Heinz and Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith. 

