Travis Charles Hadden, 39

Travis Charles Hadden; age 39; born July 16, 1985; passed away peacefully at home of natural causes on February 7, 2025.

Beloved son of Charles “Charlie” and Sally (Radoye) Hadden; nephew of Holly Baldwin, Pat Tipolt and Kathy Brosseau; also survived by many cousins and his Woof, Otis.

Travis graduated from Clarkston High School in 2004, earned his MBA from Baker College and his PhD from Walden University. He enjoyed talking finance and politics with his family and friends, golfing, the great outdoors, all animals and helping those in need.

Private family celebration of life entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Memorial donations may be made to U of M-Rogel Cancer Center.

Please leave a memory or condolence on Travis’ online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com