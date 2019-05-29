Treasurer vacancy

NOTICE OF TOWNSHIP BOARD VACANCY

TREASURER

The Charter Township of Independence is seeking qualified applicants to assume the unexpired term for the full-time elected Treasurer position due to the resignation of Treasurer Paul A. Brown. ALL applicants must be a registered voter in the Charter Township of Independence for at least 30-days prior to appointment.

The appointment is effective at 12:00 midnight. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 and will expire at 12:00 noon on Friday, November 20, 2020. The Township Treasurer has numerous statutory and added responsibilities essential to the operation of the township that include but are not limited to:

Issuance of Tax Statements

Collection of monies owed the Township

Investment of Surplus Funds

Management of Asset Disposal

Billing and Collection of Special Assessments

Selling point for Oakland County Dog Licenses and Oakland County Park Passes

The Treasurer also serves on and is a member of the Township Board of Trustees. Qualified applicants should have managerial experience, considerable knowledge of organizational and time management methods, familiarity of personnel management principles and practices for union and non-union employees, the ability to instruct and train in methods and procedures, the ability to manage multiple projects needed to meet critical deadlines and adapt quickly to stressful situations. Qualified applicants must also be bondable. Qualified applicants should also be proficient in Microsoft Office Suite including Word, Excel and PowerPoint with the ability to master new technologies and have experience with online banking. Application for Boards and Committees and a Township Treasurer Position-Questionnaire are available on the home page of the Township website at www.indtwp.com or at the Township Clerk’s office. Applications, questionnaires and resumes must be marked as CONFIDENTIAL and addressed to Human Resources, Independence Township at 6483 Waldon Center Drive Clarkston, Michigan 48346 no later than 4:00 pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Applications will be reviewed and a recommendation made to the Township Board by a Selection Review Committee. Applications will remain confidential until public interviews are scheduled at a special or regular meeting of the Board of Trustees. Direct all questions regarding this appointment to the Township Supervisor at 248-625-5111; Ext. 213 or by email to pkittle@indtwp.com. Paul A. Brown, Treasurer Charter Township of Independence