Tree trimming, stump grinding

In the next couple of weeks, Clarkston DPW staff will be trimming trees in the city easements to remove dead, low hanging or driver view-obscuring branches.

This fall, the city is also planning on grinding down the stumps of previously removed trees. This will include regrinding old stumps that were ground down, but not low enough.

Once the grinding is complete, the wood chips will be removed, top soil added, and grass seed planted.

If a resident has stumps on the private portion of their property that they would like ground at the city’s competitive price, they are asked to email City Manager Jonathan Smith at smithj@villageofclarkston.org.