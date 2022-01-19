Troopers make arrest in non-fatal I-75 shooting

BY DAVID FLEET

Special to the Clarkston News

A suspect is in custody following an alleged shooting on north I-75 near the East Holly Road Exit 98 in Springfield Township.

At 12:10 p.m., January 7, Michigan State Police from the Metro Detroit Post responded to a non-fatal shooting.

According to MSP reports, a male driver of a Chevy four-door was driving northbound on I-75 when an unknown person(s) shot at the vehicle, striking the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. I-75 was closed while troopers investigated the incident.

Last Tuesday, Jan. 11, Oakland County Prosecutors Office authorized charges for Edward Michael Haywood, a 25-year-old Hazel Park man, with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Haywood was arraigned in the 52-2 District Court and received a $100,000 cash bond.

His next court date is Jan. 24.

The victim and witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a white Audi. The model is unknown.

The suspect fled the freeway at East Holly Road and continued in an unknown direction. There is no description of the suspect(s) in the white vehicle. The highway was reopened about 3 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Metro North Post at 248-564-5740.