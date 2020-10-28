Trunk or treat

St. Trinity Lutheran Church, at 7925 Sashabaw Road, is hosting a trunk or treating event this Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-7 p.m. Walk from car to car in costume and do some safe trick or treating.

Social distancing and masks are required.

To sign up the number of participants in your vehicle, visit signupgenius.com/go/5080845a4ab23a1ff2-trunkortreat.

For more information, please call the church at 248-625-4644.