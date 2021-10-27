Two shutouts to district championship title

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves celebrated through the wind and the rain winning the MHSAA Boys Soccer Division 1 District 12 Championship at Lake Orion last Thursday.

Senior Dylan Walker started off the 5-0 win over Oxford with the first goal of the night, less than three minutes into the game.

“We started fast,” said Ian Jones, head coach. “When you score in three minutes it takes a bit of pressure off. The first 20 minutes of the half our finishing was pretty spectacular.”

The gap widened as junior Richie Ludwig scored his first of three goals for the night with 27:12 remaining in the first half. Less than three minutes later, senior Liam Zimmerman’s shot landed in the corner of the net, putting the Wolves up 3-0.

Ludwig scored his second goal with 8:16 left in the first half after running ahead of defense and taking a shot on the net.

“When you score that quickly it kills the momentum,” Jones said. “It takes the pressure off a little bit. I don’t think we played great – the conditions were bad (with the wind and rain) but our finishing was a different level today. Five of ten shots we put in today which is pretty impressive no matter what level. It was good finishing and once we scored a couple of goals it was done and dusted.”

The Wolves outshot the Wildcats 10-5. Junior goalie Robert Wright had four saves for the night.

Jones added defense was solid despite a few not feeling well on Tuesday.

“Logan (Wise) had strep throat and Alex Moscone wasn’t feeling very well. I was losing center backs,” Jones said. “Fortunately, the boys recovered and they were healthy enough to play tonight. Defensively we were very solid. We’ve got some very good center backs stepping up big time. Just more and more commanding. Outside defends are so progressive in attacking they don’t have to do much defending. Fingers crossed it stays that way.”

The Wolves defeated Davison in the district semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 8-0.

Ludwig led with two goals and two assists. Walker and junior Evan Dula scored two goals each during the night. Senior Logan Wise and sophomore Brendan Gerard scored one goal each.

Walker is at a season total of 14 goals and Ludwig has 12 goals.

“Together they are just so clever and they are creating space for everyone,” Jones said.

Second-ranked Wolves (14-2-2) competed in the MHSAA Boys Soccer Regional 3 Semifinals against Birmingham Groves on Tuesday and won 1-0.

“We played Groves already this season and beat them,” Jones said. “They weren’t bad. They put on a bit of pressure. It’s a playoff game so anything can happen.”

Clarkston moves on to the regional final on Thursday against Northville at Novi High School, 24062 Taft Road, Novi, 48375, at 7 p.m. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time here: https://gofan.co/app/school/MI10044 Tickets are not available for cash purchase at the gate.

The semifinal game is set for Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Grand Ledge High School at 7 p.m. The MHSAA Boys Soccer Division 1 Championship is Saturday, Nov. 6 with location and time to be announced.