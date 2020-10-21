Undefeated streak continues against Seaholm

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The energy level was up in the second half as the Wolves defeated Birmingham Seaholm last Friday, 35-7.

“We came out flat the first half,” said junior quarterback Mike DePillo. “We just didn’t have a lot of energy and that showed on the scoreboard.”

“We were flat,” agreed longtime Clarkston Varsity Football Head Coach Kurt Richardson. “We came out and were going through the motions. We turned it on the second half – on both sides of the ball.”

The Wolves’ first touchdown was quick as senior Logan Forbes scored on a 49-yard punt return less than three minutes into the game.

Seaholm tied the score four minutes into the second quarter off a 93-yard touchdown run from William McBride.

The tie was broken by sophomore Michael Hein with 4:35 remaining in the first half when he scored on a 7-yard run.

Hein scored again five minutes into the second half on an 8-yard touchdown run.

“He’s been doing a great job,” DePillo said about Hein who has stepped up since Ethan Clark was injured during the West Bloomfield game, Oct. 2.

“He’s been doing a great job – making defenders miss, getting in the end zone, doing exactly what we need him to do to win games,” he said.

DePillo added the chemistry between them from the game at Lake Orion, Oct. 9, and against Seaholm was better.

“As the week goes on we are just going to build a better relationship in the backfield,” he said. “At first it was tough because he was coming on such short notice. It was tough for him really get in the backfield. This week it started clicking and it showed.”

“It was different changing to a new position, but my team put me in a good position,” Hein said. “We came out and got the job done.”

The Wolves finished the night with two touchdowns from junior Davis York in the fourth quarter. He scored on a 4-yard run less than three minutes into the quarter.

He struck again on a 25-yard run with four minutes left in the game.

“The second half we were able to pick things up and get some good chunk plays and get the ball down the field,” said Hein.

Senior Stephen Rusnak went 5-for-5 on PATs.

The Wolves (5-0, 4-0 OAA Red) hosts Oak Park (0-5, 0-4) this Friday in the last game of the regular season.

“Just keep the momentum going,” said Hein, focusing on the next game. “We just have to keep our heads up.”

“We just have to get the job done,” DePillo added.

Kick off is 7 p.m.