Upcoming mental health awareness events

Mental health virtual programming, presented by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, has three upcoming events.

It’s Real: College Students and Mental Health is designed to raise awareness about mental health issues commonly experienced by students. Learn how to balance your life from other students who have been there, learn how to spot and help friends who may be struggling, and have an honest conversation about mental health and well-being.

This virtual event replaces the one originally scheduled in March, hosted by Calvary Lutheran Church and Clarkston Coalition for Youth.

Register for one of the free events using the links below.

It’s Real (May 19, evening 7-8 p.m.)

https://itsreal-ecd-519.attendease.com/?fbclid=IwAR3sI2EDODtksdD78aeX03ufsrvPGtDIaAjJpyFLsEtnnlDMCI9P5u7mOgo

It’s Real (May 21, afternoon 1-2 p.m.)

https://itsreal-ecd-519.attendease.com/?fbclid=IwAR3sI2EDODtksdD78aeX03ufsrvPGtDIaAjJpyFLsEtnnlDMCI9P5u7mOgo

More Than Sad: Teen Depression teaches parents how to recognize signs of depression and other mental health problems, initiate a conversation about mental health with their child, and get help. Please note you must be 18 years or older to attend this presentation.

Register for this free event using the link below.

More than Sad (May 16, 10-11:30 a.m.)

https://facebook.com/events/s/more-than-sad-teen-depression-/258313351961464/?ti=icl