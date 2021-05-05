Utility vehicle death

A Brandon Township man died from injuries suffered April 10 when the utility task vehicle he was riding in struck a rock and rolled over, ejecting him from the vehicle.

Chad Daniel Richmond, 41, was taken to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township by a friend.

The driver of the 2008 Polaris Ranger RZR vehicle, a 38-year-old Springfield Township man, suffered a broken collarbone in the incident.

The accident happened in the 3100 block of Oakwood Road in Brandon Township, but the exact time was unclear as it was not reported to deputies until two days later on April 12.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt or a helmet. Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.