Vehicle meets train

Back on June 11, deputies were dispatched to a rollover accident after a vehicle had come to a rest partially on the railroad tracks at northbound Woodward Avenue and East Wilson Avenue. The vehicle was subsequently struck by an oncoming train.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they observed that the train was stopped on the tracks and was blocking all of the lanes of traffic on Woodward Avenue. Deputies also observed three damaged vehicles on northbound Woodward Avenue just south of the railroad track.

A GMC Envoy, driven by a 47-year-old Pontiac man, had rolled onto its passenger side and a Chevy Impala, driven by a 52-year-old Clarkston woman, was observed in the center lane with rear-end and passenger side damage. A third vehicle, a Saturn Vue driven by a 20-year-old Clarkston woman, had rear-end damage and front-end damage sustained from a rear end collision with the Impala.

It was found the Impala had been traveling northbound on Woodward Avenue and had begun to stop due to the railroad crossing lights and railroad safety gate having been activated. The Saturn was unable to stop in time and rear-ended the Impala. The Envoy was traveling behind the Saturn and attempted to avoid rear-ending it. The Envoy swerved and clipped the rear passenger side of the Saturn, which caused it to roll over onto its side, coming to a stop on the southbound train tracks.

An unknown pickup truck pulling a trailer was also traveling on northbound Woodward Avenue attempted to avoid the accident. It swerved to the left of the Impala and began to make a U-turn. During the U-turn, the pickup’s trailer side-swiped the Impala and began dragging it towards the railroad tracks.

The Impala became dislodged from the trailer. The pickup continued to drive away southbound on Woodward Avenue without the driver stopping to identify themselves.

The passenger of the Envoy was able to exit his vehicle along with one of his dogs. He informed deputies that a second dog had jumped out of the vehicle after it rolled over.

A few seconds later, the train struck the Envoy, causing it to be pushed into the right curb lane of northbound Woodward Avenue.

The occupants of the vehicles sustained only minor injuries, and all refused medical treatment by Star EMS and Waterford Regional Fire Department.

The pickup truck was not located.

The Canadian National Railroad Police responded to the scene and began their investigation. All vehicles were towed, and Woodward Avenue was reopened.

Deputies assisted the driver of the Envoy with searching for his dog, but they were unsuccessful.