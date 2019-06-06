Veterans at Fourth

The ninth annual Veterans Celebration on the Fourth of July will include a veterans’ recognition ceremony, lunch, live music, and Military Museum during Independence Fest, from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Senior Community Center in Clintonwood Park.

Veterans are invited to display memorabilia from their time in the service for viewing by the public in the Military Museum in Bartsch Hall, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Independence Fest features a full day of games, exhibitions, food, craft show, and entertainment throughout the park, capped with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Call Barbara Rollin, senior division supervisor, for veteran registration or more information at 248-625-8231.