Victor VanHentenryck Jr., 66

Victor “Butch” Joseph VanHentenryck Jr., of Fort Wayne, Ind., formerly of Lake Orion, passed away on May 10, 2022 at his residence at the age of 66.

He was born on April 10, 1956 in Pontiac to the late Victor Joseph and Dolores (Pohl) VanHentenryck Sr.

Butch was an electrician at General Motors in Fort Wayne. He enjoyed hunting and especially loved to bowl, even building a bowling alley in his house.

He is survived by his sons, Chris and Mike VanHentenryck, along with his grandchildren Trey and Lilyann, sister Roberta Krupp and brother Tim VanHentenryck.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sunday, May 22 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service is Monday, May 23 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.